PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Affirm by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affirm by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

