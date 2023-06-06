PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $227.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.