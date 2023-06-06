PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,882 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,285,000 after purchasing an additional 360,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $19,800,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

