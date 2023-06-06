PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 50,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

