PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

