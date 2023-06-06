PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,870,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,059,322 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

