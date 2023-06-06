PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 8,867,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,052,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wipro

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.