PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

