PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

OXM stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

