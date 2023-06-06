PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 328,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,350,000.

MQY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

