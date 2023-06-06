PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.53. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.79%.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.