PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $346,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

