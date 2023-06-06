PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

