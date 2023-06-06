PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

