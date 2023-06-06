PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WF. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WF stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

WF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

