PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 396,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $985.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,100. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

