PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.69%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock worth $88,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

