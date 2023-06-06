PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after buying an additional 1,483,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,094,000 after purchasing an additional 162,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

