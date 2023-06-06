PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $956,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

