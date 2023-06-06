PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

