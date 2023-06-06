PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.