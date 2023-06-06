PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIO opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.