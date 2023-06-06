PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progyny by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,564,595.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,436.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,564,595.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,436.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,236 shares of company stock valued at $12,280,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

