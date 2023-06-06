PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.5 %

FOXF opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.