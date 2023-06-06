PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 368,625 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.