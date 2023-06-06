PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $19,600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

