PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UHT opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.89%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Further Reading

