PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,825 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

