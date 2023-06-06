PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $66.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

