PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 730 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 780,086 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.