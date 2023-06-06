Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 0.6 %

POST stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Post has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.