Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Premier Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. TheStreet lowered Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

PFC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $532.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.97%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

