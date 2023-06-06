Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $350,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 93.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
IBRX stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.80.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
