Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

