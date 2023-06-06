Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,996 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 338,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,260. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

