Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $200,340. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

