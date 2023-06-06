Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,407 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

