Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

PROF stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

