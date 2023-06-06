Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,461 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day moving average of $268.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

