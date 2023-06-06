PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. 1,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.