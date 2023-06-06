PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. 1,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.