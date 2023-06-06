Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

