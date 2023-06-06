Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.86. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -483.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

