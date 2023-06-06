QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.