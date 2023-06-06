Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CRO Sells $270,900.00 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 806,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

