Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Down 4.1%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 39,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 867,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Quhuo Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Quhuo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.