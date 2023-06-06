Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $112.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.