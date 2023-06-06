Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

SSP Group (LON: SSPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2023 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

5/24/2023 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

5/23/2023 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

5/19/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.74. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Also, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Insiders bought a total of 4,938 shares of company stock worth $1,302,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

