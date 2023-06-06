Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00.

5/22/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00.

5/19/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $158.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $146.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $160.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $154.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $155.00.

5/18/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $156.00.

5/2/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $150.00.

4/21/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

