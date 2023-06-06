RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 91,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 118,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc is a battery materials company, which focuses on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. It recovers up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

