Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Critical Survey

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $499.26 million 7.17 -$1.47 billion ($86.54) -3.19 Red Violet $53.32 million 5.11 $620,000.00 $0.08 244.63

This table compares MicroStrategy and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroStrategy and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroStrategy presently has a consensus price target of $328.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -174.90% -6,099.02% -32.15% Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60%

Summary

Red Violet beats MicroStrategy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

